Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1,492,784 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $59.57 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The RCKT stock price is -7.42% off its 52-week high price of $63.99 and 84.87% above the 52-week low of $9.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 555.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the RCKT stock price touched $63.99- or saw a rise of 6.91%. Year-to-date, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 161.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 85.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have changed 91.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.82% from current levels.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.8%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.43% with a share float percentage of 106.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 16.81 Million shares worth more than $384.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 30.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.97 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.79 Million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1550000 shares of worth $35.43 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $23.36 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

