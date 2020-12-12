Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s traded shares stood at 511,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply a decline of -0.98% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ZYNE share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -84.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $118.93 Million, with an average of 576.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 577.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZYNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside on the day, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.68- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 13.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.21%, and 6.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.11%. Short interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw shorts transact 3.88 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 147.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZYNE is trading 271.29% off suggested target high and 11.39% from its likely low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 7.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.04% of the shares at 23.73% float percentage. In total, 92 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 916.57 Thousand shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 891.03 Thousand shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.95 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 891,025 shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 598.07 Thousand, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $1.98 Million.

