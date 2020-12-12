Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s traded shares stood at 728,859 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $129.03, to imply an increase of 4.35% or $5.38 in intraday trading. The ZG share’s 52-week high remains $129.38, putting it -0.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.65. The company has a valuation of $29.58 Billion, with an average of 773.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 861.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

After registering a 4.35% upside on the day, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $129.3 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.84%, and 17.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 182.09%. Short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw shorts transact 2.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.57, implying a decline of -2.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZG is trading 24% off suggested target high and -74.42% from its likely low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares are +114.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -151.85% against 21.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 203.8% this quarter before jumping 132% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 19.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $739.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $874.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $943.95 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -21.7% before falling -22.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -144.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.95% of the shares at 95.26% float percentage. In total, 332 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.8 Million shares (or 26.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.16 Million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $422.23 Million.

We also have Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Baron Partners Fund holds roughly 2,750,000 shares. This is just over 4.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $279.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 Million, or 3.67% of the shares, all valued at about $225.75 Million.

