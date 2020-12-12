Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s traded shares stood at 445,764 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply a decline of -6.21% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The YRD share’s 52-week high remains $7.38, putting it -132.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.7. The company has a valuation of $294.2 Million, with an average of 253.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 93.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YRD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

After registering a -6.21% downside on the day, Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.99- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 20.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.47%, and -13.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -42.88%. Short interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw shorts transact 554.68 Million shares and set a 5.93 days time to cover.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $87.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $119.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $316.74 Million and $293.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -72.2% before falling -59.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 177% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.48% annually.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Yiren Digital Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.11% of the shares at 4.11% float percentage. In total, 42 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davis Selected Advisers, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.05 Million shares (or 17.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 829.46 Thousand shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.44 Million.

We also have Davis Global Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Davis Global Fund holds roughly 580,634 shares. This is just over 5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 220.96 Thousand, or 1.9% of the shares, all valued at about $793.24 Thousand.

