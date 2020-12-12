Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s traded shares stood at 361,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply a decline of -3.79% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The XTNT share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -175.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $97.61 Million, with an average of 314.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XTNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) trade information

After registering a -3.79% downside on the day, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.6 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 20.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.55%, and 9.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.63%. Short interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) saw shorts transact 148.24 Million shares and set a 62.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -21.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XTNT is trading -21.26% off suggested target high and -21.26% from its likely low.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 89.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT)’s Major holders

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.52% of the shares at 104.97% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.25 Million shares (or 12.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 376.69 Thousand shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $310.28 Thousand.

We also have Bruce & Co., Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bruce & Co., Inc. holds roughly 182,972 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.71 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 100Thousand, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about $82.37 Thousand.

