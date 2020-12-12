Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s traded shares stood at 709,662 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.81, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MMX share’s 52-week high remains $6, putting it -24.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $671.75 Million, with an average of 259.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MMX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside on the day, Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.14- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.41%, and -6.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.48%. Short interest in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) saw shorts transact 74.14 Million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.39, implying an increase of 32.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $7.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMX is trading 46.15% off suggested target high and 14.35% from its likely low.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -439.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MMX Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maverix Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s Major holders

Maverix Metals Inc. insiders hold 64.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.07% of the shares at 89.75% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.76 Million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merk Investments LLC with 3Million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $15.42 Million.

We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 4,315,000 shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 Million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $6.39 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored