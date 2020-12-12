Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s traded shares stood at 558,500 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.43, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The EXTN share’s 52-week high remains $8.925, putting it -101.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.23. The company has a valuation of $146.75 Million, with an average of 211.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Exterran Corporation (EXTN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EXTN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside on the day, Exterran Corporation (EXTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.87- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 9.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.14%, and 30.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.42%. Short interest in Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) saw shorts transact 991.05 Million shares and set a 4.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 137.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXTN is trading 148.31% off suggested target high and 125.73% from its likely low.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exterran Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exterran Corporation (EXTN) shares are -28.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 143.59% against -46.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.1% this quarter before jumping 32.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -45.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $162.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $165.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $272.69 Million and $210.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.2% before falling -21.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -162.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Exterran Corporation insiders hold 3.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.84% of the shares at 89.09% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Chai Trust Co LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.16 Million shares (or 21.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.31 Million shares, or about 13.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.93 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exterran Corporation (EXTN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,522,478 shares. This is just over 4.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about $5.02 Million.

