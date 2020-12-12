Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s traded shares stood at 590,825 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.2, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CAPR share’s 52-week high remains $12.32, putting it -193.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $85.88 Million, with an average of 450.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 697.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside on the day, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.78- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.3%, and -10.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 228.13%. Short interest in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw shorts transact 1.09 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 185.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAPR is trading 185.71% off suggested target high and 185.71% from its likely low.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $210Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $142Million and $222Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.9% before falling -5.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 60.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 2.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.48% of the shares at 6.65% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 341.52 Thousand shares (or 1.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 284.24 Thousand shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.49 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 107,989 shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $566.94 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.77 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $282.3 Thousand.

