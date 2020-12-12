Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares stood at 374,985 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.35, to imply a decline of -1.7% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The APDN share’s 52-week high remains $16.39, putting it -158.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $34.68 Million, with an average of 500.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 210.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APDN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

After registering a -1.7% downside on the day, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.27- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.31%, and -7.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 51.55%. Short interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw shorts transact 449.63 Million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.5, implying an increase of 222.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APDN is trading 230.71% off suggested target high and 214.96% from its likely low.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) shares are -14.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.13% against 8.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.2% this quarter before jumping 63.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -56.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $710Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 Million and $750Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -57.6% before jumping 80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.71% of the shares at 16.17% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 139.1 Thousand shares (or 2.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.36 Thousand shares, or about 1.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $636.6 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 88,084 shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $680.89 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.31 Thousand, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about $373.45 Thousand.

