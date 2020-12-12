Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s traded shares stood at 370,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply a decline of -4.93% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The WRN share’s 52-week high remains $1.53, putting it -13.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $176.87 Million, with an average of 584.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WRN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

After registering a -4.93% downside on the day, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.48 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 8.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.3%, and 22.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.66%. Short interest in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) saw shorts transact 414.2 Million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.22, implying an increase of 64.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.92 and $2.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRN is trading 103.7% off suggested target high and 42.22% from its likely low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders hold 8.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.44% of the shares at 8.14% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Claret Asset Management Corp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.7 Million shares (or 2.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 943Thousand shares, or about 0.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.14 Million.

We also have Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 200,000 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $242Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 200Thousand, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about $242Thousand.

