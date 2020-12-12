Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares stood at 806,508 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.16, to imply a decline of -1.84% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The WMG share’s 52-week high remains $34.76, putting it -4.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.61. The company has a valuation of $16.91 Billion, with an average of 1.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WMG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside on the day, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.96 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.14%, and 13.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.09%. Short interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw shorts transact 9.8 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34, implying an increase of 2.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMG is trading 20.63% off suggested target high and -30.64% from its likely low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -285.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.86% annually.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 29 and February 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Music Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders hold 14.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.18% of the shares at 107.2% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.34 Million shares (or 13.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 6.91 Million shares, or about 7.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $198.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,266,320 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $52.68 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored