Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s traded shares stood at 816,162 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.05, to imply an increase of 3.48% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The VITL share’s 52-week high remains $43.3, putting it -60.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.29. The company has a valuation of $1.07 Billion, with an average of 470.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VITL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.29, implying an increase of 48.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VITL is trading 73.75% off suggested target high and 29.39% from its likely low.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -58.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

Vital Farms, Inc. insiders hold 51.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.11% of the shares at 91.38% float percentage. In total, 118 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Inherent Group, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.23 Million shares (or 3.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 995.33 Thousand shares, or about 2.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $40.34 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,225,000 shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 791.67 Thousand, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $32.09 Million.

