Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares stood at 391,794 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.59, to imply a decline of -0.42% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The VNE share’s 52-week high remains $23.68, putting it -9.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $2.41 Billion, with an average of 631.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 614.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Veoneer, Inc. (VNE), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give VNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.87.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside on the day, Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.68 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and 24.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.22%. Short interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw shorts transact 11.36 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.89, implying a decline of -17.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $26.78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNE is trading 24.04% off suggested target high and -72.21% from its likely low.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $391.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $417.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $456Million and $362Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.2% before jumping 15.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.62% annually.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Veoneer, Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.32% of the shares at 50.51% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.02 Million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund with 5.5 Million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $80.85 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,229,766 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 398.6 Thousand, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about $5.86 Million.

