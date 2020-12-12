Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s traded shares stood at 472,079 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply a decline of -6.19% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The VCNX share’s 52-week high remains $12.23, putting it -476.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $47.46 Million, with an average of 474.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VCNX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 230.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCNX is trading 230.19% off suggested target high and 230.19% from its likely low.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vaccinex, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) shares are -39.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.84% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.6% this quarter before jumping 6.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 3.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Vaccinex, Inc. insiders hold 18.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.28% of the shares at 61.62% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 142.3 Thousand shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.29 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with 58.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $103.77 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 121,573 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $216.4 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.72 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $36.89 Thousand.

