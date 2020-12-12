Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s traded shares stood at 579,497 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.14, to imply a decline of -3.57% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The TRQ share’s 52-week high remains $12.64, putting it -4.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $2.42 Billion, with an average of 683.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 392.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TRQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

After registering a -3.57% downside on the day, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.64 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.84%, and 42.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.9%. Short interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) saw shorts transact 1.3 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.73, implying an increase of 4.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.59 and $17.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRQ is trading 41.76% off suggested target high and -29.24% from its likely low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares are +78.4% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -21.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $253.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $285.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.54 Million and $237.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13% before jumping 20.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -136.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. insiders hold 53.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.97% of the shares at 74.94% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pentwater Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.58 Million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 9.05 Million shares, or about 4.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $76.35 Million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2,654,550 shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 Million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $20.9 Million.

