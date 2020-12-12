Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s traded shares stood at 775,517 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.81, to imply a decline of -5.31% or -$1.84 in intraday trading. The TUP share’s 52-week high remains $38.18, putting it -16.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $1.61 Billion, with an average of 870.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TUP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

After registering a -5.31% downside on the day, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.30 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 9.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.45%, and 10.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 282.4%. Short interest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) saw shorts transact 2.52 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41, implying an increase of 24.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUP is trading 40.2% off suggested target high and -5.52% from its likely low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tupperware Brands Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares are +595.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.62% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 210% this quarter before jumping 655.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -5.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $448.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $425.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $417.2 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -93.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Tupperware Brands Corporation insiders hold 3.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.15% of the shares at 80.66% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.37 Million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.2 Million shares, or about 14.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $145.23 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 4,280,100 shares. This is just over 8.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 Million, or 6.12% of the shares, all valued at about $95.42 Million.

