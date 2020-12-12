Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s traded shares stood at 797,503 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.38, to imply a decline of -4.09% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The TDAC share’s 52-week high remains $14.3, putting it -6.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.3. The company has a valuation of $160.13 Million, with an average of 1.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TDAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) trade information

After registering a -4.09% downside on the day, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.30 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 6.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.97%, and 23.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.83%. Short interest in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw shorts transact 32.08 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -245.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s Major holders

Trident Acquisitions Corp. insiders hold 35.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.94% of the shares at 60.3% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 13.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.1 Million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.02 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 654,925 shares. This is just over 5.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93.71 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $1.02 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored