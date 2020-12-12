TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 368,687 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.64, to imply a decline of -0.54% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $45.78, putting it -12.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.19. The company has a valuation of $1.45 Billion, with an average of 731.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 632.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside on the day, TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.48 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.24%, and -1.02% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 119.56%. Short interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw shorts transact 2.85 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.75, implying an increase of 10.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPIC is trading 25.49% off suggested target high and -13.88% from its likely low.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares are +86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -6.67% against -11.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 900% this quarter before jumping 3300% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 15.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $449.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $422.11 Million and $356.64 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.5% before jumping 12.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -405.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites, Inc. insiders hold 2.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.78% of the shares at 102.61% float percentage. In total, 294 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 5.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.57 Million shares, or about 4.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $45.46 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 926,414 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 707Thousand, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about $20.47 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored