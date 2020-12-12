TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s traded shares stood at 582,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.72, to imply a decline of -0.46% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TRTX share’s 52-week high remains $21.3, putting it -98.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $822.83 Million, with an average of 411.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 533.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside on the day, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.15 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.55%, and 18.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.11%. Short interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw shorts transact 1.25 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.1, implying a decline of -5.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRTX is trading 21.27% off suggested target high and -20.71% from its likely low.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) shares are +20.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -167.61% against -24.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -31.8% this quarter before jumping 111.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.42 Million and $42.28 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.5% before falling -12.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

TRTX Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 7.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s Major holders

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. insiders hold 10.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.94% of the shares at 98.63% float percentage. In total, 183 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.18 Million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.58 Million shares, or about 7.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $47.2 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,753,043 shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 Million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about $11.68 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored