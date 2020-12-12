The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares stood at 490,473 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $926.14, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $8.56 in intraday trading. The TTD share’s 52-week high remains $934.57, putting it -0.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $136. The company has a valuation of $43.5 Billion, with an average of 573.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 976.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TTD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.87.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside on the day, The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $934.5 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 0.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and 24.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 256.51%. Short interest in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw shorts transact 2.49 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $751.44, implying a decline of -18.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $257 and $1000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTD is trading 7.98% off suggested target high and -72.25% from its likely low.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Trade Desk, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) shares are +149.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.33% against 21.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.5% this quarter before falling -32.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $291.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $206.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $215.94 Million and $160.66 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35% before jumping 28.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.16% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 17.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29% annually.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk, Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.87% of the shares at 77.41% float percentage. In total, 783 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.78 Million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.96 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.44 Million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.79 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,171,050 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $607.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $527.59 Million.

