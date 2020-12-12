The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s traded shares stood at 841,775 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.72, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AAN share’s 52-week high remains $31, putting it -74.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.58. The company has a valuation of $598.56 Million, with an average of 2.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.86, implying an increase of 34.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAN is trading 69.3% off suggested target high and 7.22% from its likely low.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -44.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16% annually.

