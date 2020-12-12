Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s traded shares stood at 430,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $78.78, to imply a decline of -3.68% or -$3.01 in intraday trading. The SYNA share’s 52-week high remains $92.32, putting it -17.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.41. The company has a valuation of $2.72 Billion, with an average of 402.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SYNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.12.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) trade information

After registering a -3.68% downside on the day, Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.11 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 5.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.74%, and -1.41% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 19.78%. Short interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw shorts transact 4.12 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.09, implying an increase of 24.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYNA is trading 65.02% off suggested target high and -7.34% from its likely low.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synaptics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares are +24.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.29% against 1.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.9% this quarter before falling -2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 615.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Major holders

Synaptics Incorporated insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.53% of the shares at 104.64% float percentage. In total, 375 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.05 Million shares (or 14.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $405.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 Million shares, or about 11.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $326.64 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 2,176,753 shares. This is just over 6.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 Million, or 6.14% of the shares, all valued at about $162.45 Million.

