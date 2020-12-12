Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s traded shares stood at 549,142 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SNSS share’s 52-week high remains $11.3, putting it -531.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $32.39 Million, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside on the day, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.05E this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 12.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and 47.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.99%. Short interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw shorts transact 607.79 Million shares and set a 607.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying a decline of -16.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNSS is trading -16.2% off suggested target high and -16.2% from its likely low.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) shares are -63.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.41% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44% this quarter before jumping 42% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -94.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 64.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Major holders

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.94% of the shares at 42.99% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aisling Capital Management LP with 1.01 Million shares, or about 5.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.26 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 209,441 shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 126.37 Thousand, or 0.7% of the shares, all valued at about $157.96 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored