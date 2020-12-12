Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s traded shares stood at 761,669 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.81, to imply a decline of -1.86% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SVM share’s 52-week high remains $8.91, putting it -53.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 1.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside on the day, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.21- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.52%, and -19.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.47%. Short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) saw shorts transact 669.61 Million shares and set a 499.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.64, implying an increase of 48.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.67 and $9.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SVM is trading 65.06% off suggested target high and 32.01% from its likely low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -15.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

SVM Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.64% of the shares at 35.02% float percentage. In total, 157 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.08 Million shares (or 10.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.2 Million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $37.66 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 9,985,581 shares. This is just over 5.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.23 Million, or 4.7% of the shares, all valued at about $55.53 Million.

