Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s traded shares stood at 448,106 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.67, to imply a decline of -1.64% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The WYND share’s 52-week high remains $53.13, putting it -21.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.74. The company has a valuation of $3.75 Billion, with an average of 553.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 684.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WYND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside on the day, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.22 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.44%, and 8.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.52%. Short interest in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) saw shorts transact 1.27 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.9, implying an increase of 2.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WYND is trading 28.23% off suggested target high and -17.56% from its likely low.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wyndham Destinations, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) shares are +37.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -112.1% against -49.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -58.2% this quarter before jumping 159.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -46% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $668.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $685.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $981Million and $558Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.9% before jumping 22.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 97.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.95% annually.

WYND Dividends

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 2.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.65%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s Major holders

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. insiders hold 2.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.06% of the shares at 91.12% float percentage. In total, 430 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.25 Million shares (or 9.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.74 Million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $238.03 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,404,600 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $72.14 Million.

