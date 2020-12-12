Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares stood at 382,527 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $118.61, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The TPTX share’s 52-week high remains $122.85, putting it -3.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.3. The company has a valuation of $5.71 Billion, with an average of 354.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 447.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.94.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside on the day, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $121.6 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.5%, and 13.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.42%. Short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw shorts transact 2.66 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $128, implying an increase of 7.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $116 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPTX is trading 18.03% off suggested target high and -2.2% from its likely low.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -257.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 4.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.62% of the shares at 90.8% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.33 Million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $552.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.88 Million shares, or about 5.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $251.37 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,087,852 shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 886.03 Thousand, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $77.4 Million.

