Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares stood at 841,898 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply an increase of 2.85% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SIOX share’s 52-week high remains $3.78, putting it -49.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $122.62 Million, with an average of 821.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 694.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SIOX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

After registering a 2.85% upside on the day, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.75- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.8%, and 17.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.59%. Short interest in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw shorts transact 1.04 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.6, implying an increase of 200.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIOX is trading 216.21% off suggested target high and 176.68% from its likely low.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 63.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. insiders hold 38.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.87% of the shares at 40.48% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Consonance Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 6.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Opaleye Management Inc. with 2.04 Million shares, or about 4.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.42 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 64,171 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $296.47 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.63 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $183.07 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored