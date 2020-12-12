Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares stood at 353,072 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.44, to imply a decline of -3.18% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The RGS share’s 52-week high remains $18.15, putting it -92.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.22. The company has a valuation of $336.69 Million, with an average of 900.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 597.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Regis Corporation (RGS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

After registering a -3.18% downside on the day, Regis Corporation (RGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.21 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.09%, and 46.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.17%. Short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw shorts transact 7.52 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying a decline of -20.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGS is trading 5.93% off suggested target high and -47.03% from its likely low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regis Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are -4.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.67% against 7.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -192.3% this quarter before jumping 158.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -28.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -896.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders hold 6.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.15% of the shares at 123.25% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.66 Million shares (or 29.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv with 5.33 Million shares, or about 14.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $32.74 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regis Corporation (RGS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 1,628,017 shares. This is just over 4.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 Million, or 4.16% of the shares, all valued at about $8.22 Million.

