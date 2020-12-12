NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares stood at 642,052 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.9, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The NSTG share’s 52-week high remains $70.24, putting it -1.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.85. The company has a valuation of $3.04 Billion, with an average of 762.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 693.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NSTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

After registering a 1.77% upside on the day, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.39 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.12%, and 54.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 147.66%. Short interest in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw shorts transact 3.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.17, implying a decline of -14.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NSTG is trading 1.6% off suggested target high and -34.69% from its likely low.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NanoString Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares are +124.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.52% against 7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -180.3% this quarter before jumping 45.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $33.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.93 Million and $26.61 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.7% before jumping 26.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 57.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.51% of the shares at 98.18% float percentage. In total, 225 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.67 Million shares (or 12.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 4.01 Million shares, or about 9.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $179.16 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 2,829,129 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 Million, or 4.96% of the shares, all valued at about $88.51 Million.

