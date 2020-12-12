GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s traded shares stood at 303,436 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $120.43, to imply a decline of -3.08% or -$3.83 in intraday trading. The GWPH share’s 52-week high remains $144, putting it -19.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.98. The company has a valuation of $3.51 Billion, with an average of 335Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GWPH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside on the day, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $137.4 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.41%, and 1.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.18%. Short interest in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw shorts transact 3.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $184, implying an increase of 52.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $126 and $270 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GWPH is trading 124.2% off suggested target high and 4.63% from its likely low.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GW Pharmaceuticals plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) shares are -1.5% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 612.5% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.8% this quarter before jumping 45.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 67.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $142.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $155.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.08 Million and $120.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.5% before jumping 29.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 97.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s Major holders

GW Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.21% of the shares at 84.75% float percentage. In total, 344 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.73 Million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $363.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 2.75 Million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $268.16 Million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 6.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 Million, or 5.82% of the shares, all valued at about $175.17 Million.

