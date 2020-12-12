Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s traded shares stood at 363,584 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.49, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CNST share’s 52-week high remains $50.9, putting it -72.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $1.4 Billion, with an average of 958.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 624.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside on the day, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.29 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.26%, and 32.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.4%. Short interest in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw shorts transact 5.75 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.89, implying an increase of 52.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNST is trading 154.32% off suggested target high and -22.01% from its likely low.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.18% of the shares at 104.97% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Svennilson Peter. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.05 Million shares (or 12.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.4 Million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $89.13 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,665,801 shares. This is just over 3.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 994.39 Thousand, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about $26.74 Million.

