Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s traded shares stood at 435,545 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.8, to imply a decline of -0.36% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CALX share’s 52-week high remains $27.78, putting it -12.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.61. The company has a valuation of $1.53 Billion, with an average of 952.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 864.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Calix, Inc. (CALX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CALX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside on the day, Calix, Inc. (CALX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.63 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.16%, and 6.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210%. Short interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw shorts transact 2.16 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29, implying an increase of 16.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CALX is trading 41.13% off suggested target high and -15.32% from its likely low.

Calix, Inc. (CALX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calix, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Calix, Inc. (CALX) shares are +84.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1350% against -38.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 266.7% this quarter before jumping 325% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 25.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $159.52 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $120.19 Million and $101.68 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.7% before jumping 19.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 12.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s Major holders

Calix, Inc. insiders hold 14.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.8% of the shares at 88.36% float percentage. In total, 237 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.61 Million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 3.16 Million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $56.12 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calix, Inc. (CALX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,418,205 shares. This is just over 2.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $26.5 Million.

