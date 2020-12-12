Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares stood at 387,043 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply a decline of -0.36% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SQNS share’s 52-week high remains $8.29, putting it -50.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.67. The company has a valuation of $167.02 Million, with an average of 1.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 319.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SQNS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside on the day, Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.20- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 11.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.49%, and 34.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.67%. Short interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) saw shorts transact 74.25 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.1, implying an increase of 83.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQNS is trading 135.93% off suggested target high and 17.97% from its likely low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sequans Communications S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares are -4.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.08% against 1.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.7% this quarter before jumping 36.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 64.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $15.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.17 Million and $8.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.5% before jumping 66.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.35% annually.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Sequans Communications S.A. insiders hold 4.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.69% of the shares at 49.99% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bpifrance SA. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.38 Million shares (or 4.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.81 Million shares, or about 3.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $16.77 Million.

We also have Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 216,716 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.89 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $90.19 Thousand.

