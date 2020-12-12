SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s traded shares stood at 751,919 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.91, to imply a decline of -1.63% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The SEAS share’s 52-week high remains $36.96, putting it -27.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.75. The company has a valuation of $2.27 Billion, with an average of 958.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside on the day, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.48 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.05%, and 10.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.83%. Short interest in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw shorts transact 8.68 Million shares and set a 7.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.27, implying an increase of 1.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEAS is trading 27.98% off suggested target high and -23.9% from its likely low.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) shares are +61.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -358.86% against -15.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -116.1% this quarter before falling -13.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -71.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $125.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $298.01 Million and $153.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -57.8% before falling -21.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 114.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.58% annually.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Major holders

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.12% of the shares at 110.95% float percentage. In total, 222 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hill Path Capital, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 27.21 Million shares (or 34.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $536.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 8.21 Million shares, or about 10.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $161.88 Million.

We also have Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd holds roughly 2,513,506 shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 Million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $28.6 Million.

