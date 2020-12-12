Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s traded shares stood at 538,965 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.37, to imply a decline of -0.06% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SA share’s 52-week high remains $21.86, putting it -25.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $1.29 Billion, with an average of 829.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 390.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside on the day, Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.02 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 8.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.39%, and -11.15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.69%. Short interest in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) saw shorts transact 5.57 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.27, implying an increase of 172.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.53 and $96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SA is trading 452.68% off suggested target high and 12.44% from its likely low.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 44.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s Major holders

Seabridge Gold Inc. insiders hold 22.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.25% of the shares at 32.46% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.89 Million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2Million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $37.56 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 2,732,860 shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about $38.52 Million.

