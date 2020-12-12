Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 717,526 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decline of -3.62% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $5.55, putting it -317.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $9.58 Million, with an average of 4.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside on the day, Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.89 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 53.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.1%, and 19.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.17%. Short interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw shorts transact 382.92 Million shares and set a 316.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 651.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCON is trading 651.88% off suggested target high and 651.88% from its likely low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 35.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology, Ltd. insiders hold 41.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.98% of the shares at 1.65% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 45.75 Thousand shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.78 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 24.47 Thousand shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $22.88 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored