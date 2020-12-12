Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s traded shares stood at 311,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.07, to imply a decline of -3.76% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The PARR share’s 52-week high remains $24.99, putting it -91.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.72. The company has a valuation of $705.49 Million, with an average of 274.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PARR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.96.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

After registering a -3.76% downside on the day, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.04 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 6.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and 25.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.76%. Short interest in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw shorts transact 2.21 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.71, implying a decline of -10.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PARR is trading 30.07% off suggested target high and -38.79% from its likely low.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) shares are +40.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -340.78% against -2.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -194.1% this quarter before jumping 10.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -43% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $654.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $680.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.4 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -53.2% before falling -43.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -5.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.2% annually.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.93% of the shares at 96.64% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Chai Trust Co LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.05 Million shares (or 24.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.88 Million shares, or about 12.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $46.55 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,473,995 shares. This is just over 4.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $8.87 Million.

