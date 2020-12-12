OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s traded shares stood at 434,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.86, to imply a decline of -5.25% or -$2.43 in intraday trading. The KIDS share’s 52-week high remains $55.98, putting it -27.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.21. The company has a valuation of $857.67 Million, with an average of 374.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KIDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) trade information

After registering a -5.25% downside on the day, OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.05 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 6.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.44%, and -9.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.66%. Short interest in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) saw shorts transact 2.92 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.5, implying an increase of 26.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIDS is trading 29.96% off suggested target high and 23.12% from its likely low.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OrthoPediatrics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) shares are -9.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.87% against 15%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25% this quarter before jumping 23.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $20.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.86 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.95 Million and $16.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.2% before jumping 33.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 9.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s Major holders

OrthoPediatrics Corp. insiders hold 30.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.59% of the shares at 107.43% float percentage. In total, 184 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.55 Million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Advisory Inc. with 1.11 Million shares, or about 5.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $51.02 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 703,787 shares. This is just over 3.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 406.56 Thousand, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about $18.13 Million.

