OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s traded shares stood at 319,050 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.42, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The OPTN share’s 52-week high remains $10.07, putting it -127.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.14. The company has a valuation of $230.2 Million, with an average of 423.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.87- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 9.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.55%, and 15.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.06%. Short interest in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw shorts transact 6.81 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 284.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPTN is trading 352.49% off suggested target high and 194.12% from its likely low.

OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OptiNose, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) shares are -23.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.29% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.4% this quarter before jumping 25.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 46.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $17.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.08 Million and $7.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.3% before jumping 164.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

OptiNose, Inc. insiders hold 8.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.41% of the shares at 103.53% float percentage. In total, 115 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 2.94 Million shares, or about 5.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.49 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,869,066 shares. This is just over 5.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about $5.19 Million.

