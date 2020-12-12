Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s traded shares stood at 653,042 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.89, to imply a decline of -3.41% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The OAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.54, putting it -5.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.4. The company has a valuation of $299.11 Million, with an average of 1.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 533.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside on the day, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.54 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.08%, and 17.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.1%. Short interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) saw shorts transact 333.56 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s Major holders

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.76% of the shares at 68.76% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Falcon Edge Capital, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.2 Million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 982.9 Thousand shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.55 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 177,087 shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 173.82 Thousand, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $2.04 Million.

