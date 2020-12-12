Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s traded shares stood at 335,156 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.55, to imply an increase of 2.3% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ZIXI share’s 52-week high remains $9.29, putting it -23.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $430.28 Million, with an average of 504.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 583.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zix Corporation (ZIXI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZIXI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 42.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIXI is trading 58.94% off suggested target high and 32.45% from its likely low.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) shares are +15.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 154.17% against 6.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.1% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $56.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.38 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -260.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s Major holders

Zix Corporation insiders hold 4.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.08% of the shares at 72.44% float percentage. In total, 169 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.36 Million shares (or 7.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 3.31 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $19.33 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zix Corporation (ZIXI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.89 Million, or 3.32% of the shares, all valued at about $11.04 Million.

