Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s traded shares stood at 563,595 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.71, to imply a decline of -2.23% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The TRIT share’s 52-week high remains $14.46, putting it -13.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.7. The company has a valuation of $1.06 Billion, with an average of 820.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 769.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Triterras, Inc. (TRIT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRIT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 33.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIT is trading 41.62% off suggested target high and 25.89% from its likely low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

