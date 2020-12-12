TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s traded shares stood at 486,864 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.84, to imply a decline of -0.88% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The TCON share’s 52-week high remains $10.65, putting it -35.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $107.29 Million, with an average of 684.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 934.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

After registering a -0.88% downside on the day, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.92- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.81%, and 5.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 235.04%. Short interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw shorts transact 228.14 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.17, implying an increase of 16.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCON is trading 53.06% off suggested target high and -29.85% from its likely low.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.88% of the shares at 43.87% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 15.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Opaleye Management Inc. with 2.01 Million shares, or about 14.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.41 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 14,546 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.2 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.89 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $35.64 Thousand.

