Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s traded shares stood at 703,530 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.98, to imply a decline of -0.45% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The RVMD share’s 52-week high remains $47.14, putting it -12.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.34. The company has a valuation of $2.79 Billion, with an average of 391.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RVMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

After registering a -0.45% downside on the day, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.38 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.6%, and 17.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.26%. Short interest in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw shorts transact 2.63 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.75, implying an increase of 6.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVMD is trading 28.63% off suggested target high and -21.39% from its likely low.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revolution Medicines, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) shares are +8.03% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.2% this quarter before jumping 33.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $16.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.09 Million and $11.55 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.9% before jumping 9.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -13.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Revolution Medicines, Inc. insiders hold 6.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.96% of the shares at 88.96% float percentage. In total, 128 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.89 Million shares (or 14.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $344.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP III, LLC with 8.02 Million shares, or about 12.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $279.24 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 1,280,000 shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $42.73 Million.

