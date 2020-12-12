PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares stood at 335,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.67, to imply an increase of 6.38% or $2.86 in intraday trading. The PMVP share’s 52-week high remains $53.92, putting it -13.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.05. The company has a valuation of $2.13 Billion, with an average of 137.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PMVP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.33, implying a decline of -4.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PMVP is trading 25.87% off suggested target high and -28.68% from its likely low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -44.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.8% annually.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 38.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.75% of the shares at 112.55% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.33 Million shares (or 16.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 6.47 Million shares, or about 14.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $229.68 Million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 484,687 shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 267.37 Thousand, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $9.49 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored