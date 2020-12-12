PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s traded shares stood at 320,663 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.5, to imply a decline of -3.16% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The PAE share’s 52-week high remains $12.76, putting it -34.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.1. The company has a valuation of $874.39 Million, with an average of 256.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 318.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PAE Incorporated (PAE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) trade information

After registering a -3.16% downside on the day, PAE Incorporated (PAE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.92- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.26%, and 3.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.12%. Short interest in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw shorts transact 1.98 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.5, implying an increase of 42.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAE is trading 57.89% off suggested target high and 26.32% from its likely low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Major holders

PAE Incorporated insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.98% of the shares at 92.69% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.92 Million shares (or 22.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 8.11 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $68.95 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAE Incorporated (PAE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 4,598,289 shares. This is just over 5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $18.12 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored