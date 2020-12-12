NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s traded shares stood at 393,642 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply a decline of -10.55% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The NURO share’s 52-week high remains $6.2, putting it -170.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $8.74 Million, with an average of 9.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NURO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

After registering a -10.55% downside on the day, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.90- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 53.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.24%, and 34.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.74%. Short interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw shorts transact 168.79 Million shares and set a 128.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 2083.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NURO is trading 2083.41% off suggested target high and 2083.41% from its likely low.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

NeuroMetrix, Inc. insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.58% of the shares at 1.6% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wedbush Securities Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 34.84 Thousand shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.23 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.95 Thousand shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $27.11 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,945 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.11 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 602, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.02 Thousand.

