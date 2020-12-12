Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 533,503 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.31, to imply a decline of -0.1% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $25.84, putting it -27.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.15. The company has a valuation of $3.79 Billion, with an average of 770.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LESL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.33, implying an increase of 19.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LESL is trading 28.02% off suggested target high and -1.53% from its likely low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -95.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 811,942 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 715.3 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $15.72 Million.

