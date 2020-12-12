iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s traded shares stood at 417,490 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.8, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The IFMK share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -253.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.345. The company has a valuation of $24.18 Million, with an average of 620.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for iFresh Inc. (IFMK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IFMK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside on the day, iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.01 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 20.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.76%, and 9.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.19%. Short interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw shorts transact 562.92 Million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -64.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 42.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Major holders

iFresh Inc. insiders hold 65.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.87% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 116.09 Thousand shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 46.84 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $32.22 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 116,086 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.86 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.71 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $13.56 Thousand.

