DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s traded shares stood at 333,666 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.49, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The DMTK share’s 52-week high remains $16.95, putting it -47.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.69. The company has a valuation of $225.15 Million, with an average of 149.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DermTech, Inc. (DMTK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DMTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside on the day, DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.35 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 6.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.25%, and -16.31% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.34%. Short interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw shorts transact 657.7 Million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.33, implying an increase of 85.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMTK is trading 108.88% off suggested target high and 74.06% from its likely low.

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 18.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

DermTech, Inc. insiders hold 23.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.65% of the shares at 75.53% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.89 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 1.43 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.07 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,214,862 shares. This is just over 6.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 585.02 Thousand, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about $6.2 Million.

